There is no stopping Rajkummar Rao. He is continuously climbing the stairs of success. After impressing the audience with his stellar performance in Stree, has announced his next film. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha and will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, who is a partner at Ranjan’s Luv Films.

Rajkummar and Nushrat have known each other since their days in Bollywood. The 34-year-old actor is reuniting with his ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’ co-actor Nushrat after 9 years. The film will be a social comedy based in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Announcing about this project, Hansal Mehta wrote, ”Finally a comedy! #TurramKhan with my favorite @rajkummar_rao and the talented @nushratbharucha! It’s like making my debut all over again. Excited to collaborate with @ajaydevgn #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @turramkhan #ADFFilms @luv_films”.

In an interview, Hansal Mehta said, “I am delighted to be collaborating with Luv on this comedy. It is a new chapter in my filmography with Raj (Rajkummar), whose success I see as a vindication of my belief in him. It is also wonderful to be working with Nushrat, whose work I’ve followed and liked immensely in the past. This is my first out-and-out comedy and it is like making my debut all over again.”

Rajkummar added, “Turram Khan is a comedy that the audience will take back home. Hansal sir has played an instrumental role in my career. He has created some interesting and memorable characters for me, and I trust him blindly. Also, I have known Nushrat since our days of attending auditions and screen tests. So, I am sure that this is going to be a fun collaboration.”

Talking about the film, Nushrat said “I love Hansal sir’s cinema and I’m looking forward to playing this earthy character from UP. The audience will see me in a different light. Over the years, Raj’s journey as an actor has been an inspiring one. He and Hansal sir share great camaraderie and I am excited to work with them.”

