When Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut in 2010 in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka, the actor didn’t get a very impressive start. But it has been 8 years since then and today, he is more than 20 movies old and National Film Award and Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award winner in the best actor category. His acting mettle can’t be doubted after ace performances in films like Shahid, City Lights, Newton, Trapped and now very recently in Stree.

Despite having done so many versatile roles in various movies, it took a long time for him to earn the recognition in the mainstream Hindi cinema. But slowly and steady, Rajkummar is getting his due, one film at a time. Even today, things are not as smooth for him on the professional front as you might think.

In an exclusive interview with the leading entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, Rajkummar was asked if he had ever been replaced by a star kid. Being the balanced and genuine soul that he is, he replied, “I don’t know star kid or not but once it has happened that I was replaced with someone. But I didn’t take it personally. I thought something better is waiting for me ahead. I am quite an optimist that way. I think very positive about life and everything.”

In an older interview, Rajkummar had stated that if Shah Rukh Khan can make it big then why can’t he? It is pleasing to see that he achieved what he dreamt. His latest release ‘Stree’ is receiving great response from the fans and at the box office.

He will further be seen in ‘Mental Hai Kya?’ opposite Kangana Ranaut and another movie ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla