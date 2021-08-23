Rakhi Sawant has opened up regarding how she tried out for her role in Main Hoon Na, a 2003 film featuring Shah Rukh Khan ahead of the pack. She as of late showed up as a visitor on Zee Comedy Show, where she said thanks to judge-movie producer Farah Khan for the chance.

Rakhi played a dumb, glitzy young lady in the film. Zayed Khan’s person was drawn to her before he understood his actual affections for his closest companion, played by Amrita Rao.

Rakhi said, “I used to put forth a valiant effort and to look thin and fit, I used to have just one bowl of dal consistently. In any case, things weren’t looking so amazing. Be that as it may, one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office, and they called me for a tryout at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies’ office and things changed from that point. When I kept the telephone, I passed out. My mom gave me another bowl of dal and that is the point at which I got into my faculties and begun planning for my tryout.”

Rakhi even uncovered how she needed to hide her garments from individuals at her chawl. “I was informed that I would need to look fabulous as the person as such. Yet, in the chawl that I was remaining at, you were unable to venture out in such garments. Anyway, I asked my mom how would it be advisable for me to respond? She gave me a bunch of window curtains, which I folded over my captivating garments and went for the audition,” she added.

Rakhi said Farah showed confidence in her and permitted her to try out. She said when she arrived at the setting, she eliminated the window ornaments and said her lines. The group enjoyed her and offered the job to her.