Producer and choreographer Farah Khan has said that she has given two ‘megastars’ to the Hindi entertainment world, one being entertainer Deepika Padukone, and the other being Rakhi Sawant. Farah Khan offered the expression on the Zee Comedy Show, where she is at present an adjudicator. As of late, Rakhi Sawant and artist Anu Malik had shown up on the show as visitors.

According to a source, Rakhi Sawant talked about the battles she looked at throughout the long term. She likewise said that a call from Farah Khan transformed her and she owes her profession to Farah.

Responding to this, Farah said, “I have given two megastars to the business, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. The two of them are extraordinary entertainers, however, I need to say that Rakhi was the most reliable, persevering, polite, and aware young lady on the arrangements of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that.”

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah’s Om Shanti Om in 2007. She featured close by Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu, and Satish Shah.

Rakhi Sawant assumed the part of an understudy named Mini in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. It was composed and coordinated by Farah in her first time at the helm. The film additionally highlighted Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan.

Rakhi as saying on the show, “I used to put forth a valiant effort and to look thin and fit, I used to have just one bowl of dal consistently. Nonetheless, things weren’t looking so amazing. In any case, one fine day, I got a call from Farah Khan madam’s office, and they called me for a tryout at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies’ Office and things changed from that point. When I kept the telephone, I blacked out. My mom gave me one more bowl of dal and that is the point at which I got into my faculties and begun getting ready for my tryout.”

Rakhi had shown up on Bigg Boss 14 and was among the five finalists with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli. She decided to take a ₹14 lakh cash payout and leave the show.