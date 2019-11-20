Rakhi Sawant Finds A New Lover And It’s Not Her Husband Ritesh: Details Inside

Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining all her fans with her hilarious videos. She has been posting some really funny videos since her wedding with Ritesh and has also shared some intimate details about her relationship with husband and sharing videos from inside her bedroom etc. She has even been trolled for the same. Now she has shown another video that is sure to get her trolled.

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram to share with fans that her husband Ritesh is not her lover anymore. The actress shared the video on social media, revealing details of her new lover with fans. Sawant shared the interesting video disclosing details of her latest lover. In the video, with left down tresses, and flaunting her ‘mangalsutra’, Rakhi shares that her new lover is ‘Poker’. Well, Yes! It’s Poker, the actress once again got up gripping about her relationship with hubby Ritesh, but it’s none other than Rakhi, and this time she played along with her fans with her video.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is dressed in a pink innerwear, the actress revealed she found her new love in Poker. Sawant revealed she does not have time as she is always busy playing ‘Poker.’ Talking about her new-found love ‘Poker’, the actress shared that she sleeps, eats, and drinks with ‘Poker’ and does not have time for sex also these days.

