Rakhi Sawant is one such actress who is known for her unique fun and fun. Rakhi may be less liked by people, but you cannot ignore them at all. If Rakhi is called ‘Full Pack Entertain Girl’, then there is no harm because she makes the audience laugh with her every talk and move. Meanwhile, Rakhi has shared a new video of herself on Instagram, in which she has claimed that she has been called by Bigg Boss and she is going to go to Bigg Boss OTT and tie Rakhi to host Karan Johar.





Let us tell you that Bigg Boss OTT Urfi Javed has been out of the house last week. Now the show has Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana, Rakesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Riddhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal, Prateek Sahajpal, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhatt among others. Now it has to be seen that if Rakhi goes to the house, she feeds Gul. Sharing the Instagram video, Rakhi Sawant wrote in the caption, “Look, after all, Bigg Boss called me. My penance was successful… I am coming. ”





In the video, Rakhi is looking very happy wearing a curly wig and glasses with a big frame. At the beginning of the video, Rakhi says today my wait is over. She sings “Shayad meri shadi ka khayal dil me aya hai”. I am coming to the Bigg Boss house soon and I am taking Jalebi, Fafda, Gathiya, and Samosas all for Bigg Boss. After this she says that Karan Bhaiya, I am coming for your Rakhi, to tie Rakhi to you. friends, I am very happy.





Earlier, Rakhi as Spiderwoman was spotted with a suitcase. Seeing her look, everyone made fun of her. Rakhi was a part of Bigg Boss season 14. She was the top-5 finalist of this show. However, later she chose to leave the show with a money bag.