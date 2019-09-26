Rakhi Sawant Reveals, “No Smooching And No Intimate Scenes; Ritesh Doesn’t Like That”

Share

Rakhi Sawant has maintained her space in the headlines ever since she secretly married an NRI in JW Marriott in Mumbai on 28th July. The actress has been trying hard to stay in the news and keeps creating news every other day. Be it by denying her marriage, accepting it, saying it is over, or telling the world she is shifting to Bangalore or the UK to be with her husband, she has found some or the other way to stay in news. As Rakhi Sawant announced about moving to London. She is There now with her husband. Recently, in the latest interview with SpotboyE, she made somethings clear about her career and personal life too. Here it is:

What are you doing in London?

I am with my husband, Ritesh. It’s my Grihapravesh. It was done with all the traditions. We have bought a new house in London. I am learning to cook as well.

Are you serious?

Yes- roti, curry, a few basic things to start with.

Are they liking what you cook?

Kal roti jal gayi. Lekin seekh jaungi.

How is married life going on with Ritesh?

I keep saying to myself, I am so lucky. To me, he is the best looking guy in the world, someone who is the most handsome of all.

Are you getting offers from the industry now?

Yes, quite a few for web shows.

And?

They want me to go bold. But now, boldness is a no-no.

Why?

Ritesh doesn’t like it. So now, no smooching and no sex scenes- be it web series or films. I won’t wear dresses which reveal too much. He doesn’t mind me wearing glamorous outfits though.

Will you be accepting work as and when it comes along?

I will shuttle between India and UK as I told you when I confirmed my shaadi in my interview to you FIRST. I will accept work. I am not going away from the industry.

Are you in touch with anybody from the industry?

Nope. Ritesh is an extremely private person. No aana jaana.

Plans of baby next year still hold?

Of course.