Rakhi Sawant has once again come to the limelight. She has taken to social media to share a video of herself where she was talking about depression and how media is one of the strongest cause for it. However, what caught our attention was the fact where Rakhi Sawant says that her marriage was fake and she made a ‘Chu’ of media on numerous occasions. She claimed that she got married last year but hadn’t revealed the face of her husband yet. But in the video she had said that she was just dressed for a web series as a married woman when media assumed she was married.

In the latest video shared by Rakhi Sawant on her Instagram, she says that she faked her marriage because of the media. Rakhi Sawant revealed that she was shooting for a web series in a bridal avatar and media called it a marriage. In the video, Rakhi can be seen slamming the media for sabotaging her career and reputation. Rakhi further mentioned that she made the media ‘c** with the wedding news’. While sharing the video, Rakhi captioned it, “I love myself I love God I love film industry I love all stars.” Watch the video below:

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye.com, Rakhi Sawant had confirmed her wedding and said, “Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today.”

