Rakhi Sawant Shared A Edited Picture Of Sidnaaz Of ‘Old Age’, Check Out Fans Reaction To It

Well-known actress Rakhi Sawant of the TV industry has been very close to the contestants of Bigg Boss. Rakhi Sawant herself has participated in Bigg Boss, due to which the contestants who go to the show consult her. TV artist Sidharth Shukla was also one of such people who used to come among good friends of Rakhi Sawant. When Sidharth Shukla was in Bigg Boss house, Rakhi Sawant supported him a lot.

Sidharth Shukla died on 2 September and the fans are unable to recover from this grief. Everyone is worried about Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla and friend Shehnaaz Gill. The grief of leaving this world at such a young age is no less than a mountain for the fans and family of the actor. Apart from family, friends of Sidharth Shukla are also in bad condition. Rakhi Sawant is sharing some or the other picture or old memory of Sidharth every day.

Rakhi Sawant has made many posts on Instagram in memory of Sidharth Shukla. One of these posts has brought tears to people’s eyes. In this post of Rakhi Sawant, Sidharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill are seen together. This picture was taken during Bigg Boss. The special thing about the picture is that it has been edited and shared by a fan, due to which Sidnaaz looks old. The fan who made this picture must have thought that the pair of Sidnaaz would be together for years, but it could not happen. Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, after which this pair of Sidnaaz also broke up.

While some fans have become emotional after seeing this post of Rakhi Sawant and are saying that I wish it could be true, while some people are telling Rakhi Sawant for this. The comments made by the fans on this post remembering Sidharth will break anyone’s heart.

One fan wrote, “Oh my god, why did you do this? The pair of two swans separated.” Another fan commented, “I wish this picture could be true, but luck had something else in mind.”

Sidharth Shukla died on the morning of 2 September due to heart attack. According to police sources, when he returned home on Wednesday night, he complained of restlessness. Then the mother made him sleep after drinking water. But when the mother saw in the morning that Sidhartha had not woken up, she checked and then called the daughters. Later the family doctor was also called home and they declared Sidharth dead.