Rakhi Sawant Shares A Top’less Video Calling Hubby In Bed, Couldn’t Be Any More Cringy

Rakhi Sawant seems to be crossing all limits of cringiness. She has been sharing many videos post her secret wedding with Ritesh. She told everyone through videos that she was indeed married to Ritesh who is a UK based NRI। She said that he doesn’t like to be in front of the camera so she isn’t sharing any pictures of him.

However, Ritesh had an exclusive interview with a leading entertainment daily where he established his existence and shared his plans for babies with Rakhi. He even said that he wouldn’t want Rakhi to be doing extreme se* scenes or kiss scenes on camera now that she is married to him. But Rakhi doesn’t seem to stop.

She has been posting various videos, be it showing herself cooking for Karwa Chauth or giving a bedroom tour of her UK house. Now, she has shared another set of melodramatic videos wherein she is topless in bed and calling out her husband.

While the videos feature Rakhi singing Bollywood songs, Cringely calling out to her husband, the actress and her melodramatic topless in bed, videos are totally unmissable.

In the videos, Rakhi is spotted singing songs Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh, Jab Tum Chaho, Hum Lakh Chupaye Pyaar Magar, Dil Usse Do Jo Jaan De De and other songs with all the enthusiasm and eagerness she has to see her hubby Ritesh.