Rakhi Sawant Shares Video Of Boy Saying, “Ritesh Jiju Is Really Handsome & He Has Met Him”

Rakhi Sawant seems to have gotten a bit overwhelmed with her wedding and is getting the attention that she so badly yearns for. She has been in the limelight for keeping her husband a secret and sharing only a few hints about him time and again.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rakhi had talked about him in detail. She had shared, “Well, his name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled.”

She sure has revealed a few details about her husband like his name, where he is working, and the fact that he doesn’t like to be in the public or limelight. But none of us have got even a single glimpse of the Husband. She has been talking about shifting to the UK with her husband at the song launch of Chappan Churi but has not yet revealed his picture.or identity.

Now she has taken to Instagram to share another video. The video is of a boy who claims to have met Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh. Watch video

