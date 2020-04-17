Rakhi Sawant gained a lot of limelight with her controversies and is still getting the attention she wants. However, she hasn’t done anything as such to gain attention but here she goes again. Recently, she took to her social media platform and shared a series of pictures with her husband but soon deleted it.

The pictures see Rakhi Sawant’s hands as a bride, holding that of her better-half Ritesh’s hands and were supposedly from their wedding. The actress was wearing chooda that had Ritesh written on it and not to miss the couple’s beautiful engagement rings. Talking about her looks aa a bride, Rakhi looked beautiful in a catholic gown as well as a saree. According to the pictures, it looks like that Rakhi got married in both catholic and Hindu rituals. However, Rakhi husband’s face is still missing in these pictures. Take a look at the pictures:

In an interview with spotboye.com, Rakhi’s husband had opened up on why he is not coming in front of the camera. He was quoted saying, “Why should I? What I am going to get? Something or the other controversial will be unnecessarily written, that’s all na? See, I am a very private person. How does it matter whether what people think about my existence? Let them believe or not. I have a family. Rakhi has a family. We are both happy. That’s all that matters.” Okay then!