Rakul Preet Singh Again In Controversy, A Charge Sheet Filed Against The Actress In A Drug Case

Actress Rakul Preet Singh: Though a charge sheet has been filed against her in the case, yet a senior official of the agency said that it would be a bit hasty to say anything regarding the case as it involved money laundering. Many other actors have also been charge-sheeted including her. Let us know about the case.

The ED has issued summons to Tollywood’s top actors and directors in a four-year-old drug case. These include Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and Puri Jagannath. These are all popular faces of Southern cinema. All of them have been summoned at the same time. Actress Rakul Preet Singh has got a summons from the ED for September 6. Rana Daggubati has got the summons for September 8. And Ravi Teja for September 9 along with Puri Jagannath for September 31. Twelve people have been summoned so far in the four-year-old drug case.

The case pertains to the Telangana Excise Department. It is based on 12 cases filed by the department in July 2017 in a famous bar after investigation. Eleven charge sheets were filed in the case. As of now actress Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Puri Jagannath and Ravi Teja are not called as accused. However, a senior official of the agency said that it would be a bit hasty to say whether they are involved in money laundering or not.

What was the case?

This is a four years old case, in 2017, the Telangana Excise Department had recorded 12 cases after confiscating plenty of drugs worth around Rs 30 lakh. The department filed the Charge sheet in 11 cases. So far in the case, 30 people have been arrested. Previously in total 62 have been investigated by the Telangana Excise Department in connection with this four years old drugs case. Eleven people who are being questioned in the case, are from the film industry.