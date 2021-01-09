Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Social media made everything so much easier for people. They can reach out to their favorite celebs, check out their posts, and leave their views. But being the double-edged sword that social media is, it gets pretty overwhelming for the celebs on so many occasions. Social media trolling and bullying is nothing new and Rakul Preet Singh has been a victim of the same on so many occasions.

Rakul Preet Singh is also very active on social media and she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts by sharing pictures and videos of her. The actress often treats her fans by posting her fashion and fitness videos on social media. Though she is loved for her sweet and down-to-earth nature, but the actress knows the art of being savage when it comes to giving it back to the trollers.

Last year Rakul Preet had posted a gorgeous picture of herself, in which she can be seen wearing shorts and a denim shirt while stepping out of the car. However, the picture didn’t go well with many netizens and they started trolling actress and asked her to wear a pant. Rakul then gave a befitting reply to the troller and slammed him left and right.

She wrote, “I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help.. #sickmind”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in De De Pyaar De, alongside Ajay Devgn and the gorgeous Tabu and Marjaavan, where she shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Click Here To Get Your Woman’s Era Magazine Subscription