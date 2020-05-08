Loading...

A video of Rakul Preet Singh buying alcohol amidst the lockdown has gone viral recently. She was seen buying some stuff from a shop and people called her out for buying alcohol. However, she has now come out to clarify what was happening. She has come out to say that she was at a medical stop and not at any alcohol shop.

The video went viral after KRK took to his twitter handle and shared the video of Rakul Preet Singh, who was buying according to him. KRK wrote, “What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alchohol?” The video showed Rakul in a T-shirt, dark pants and orange sneakers. She also has a mask on her mouth and is seen carrying a few items in her hands, rushing to her car. Check out the video:

On Thursday, Rakul took ho her twitter handle and clarify that she went to buy some medicines, not alcohol. She wrote, “Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.” One of her fans asked her to ignore the haters while replying to her tweet. “Why bother answering detractors @Rakulpreet. This is invasion of your privacy by making a video and putting it online. Ignore it and move on,” wrote one. Others also quite rightly pointed out that there was nothing wrong even if she was buying alcohol. “Then Waht : if she’s buying alcohol I too ? Why typecast the things ! She’s too normal human beings with her right to choose , what to eat or drink.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet will be seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer a cross-border romantic-comedy. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.