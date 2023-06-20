The much-awaited news is finally out! Mega Star Family is on cloud nine. Upasana Kamineni who announced her pregnancy in December 2022, after 10 years of marriage to actor Ram Charan, was due in July 2023. Today, Ram Charan and Upasana became proud parents of their beautiful princess. That’s right! Read to know the deets inside.

Ram Charan And Upasana Blessed With Baby A Girl

Upasana was admitted to Apollo Hospital late on Monday night in Apollo Hospital. Ram Charan, her mother Shobana Kamineni, and her mother-in-law Surekha Konidela were present with Upasana.

On Tuesday, June 20, at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a lovely baby girl. This is their first kid after 11 years of marriage. The mother and child are reportedly recovering and in stable condition. The Kamineni family, including megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, are overjoyed about the newest member of their family.

Checkout the medical bulletin from the hospital:

Fans Pour Heart-Warming Wishes To The Mega Couple

The happy pair continued to receive well wishes from all over, and Chiranjeevi’s home has begun with mega celebration. The baby’s arrival has thrilled the families of Konidela and Kamineni. The advent of the #megaprincess is already being celebrated by fans all around the world.

Checkout fan’s Reactions From Twitter

On June 17, Upasana announced on Instagram that they had received a unique handcrafted cradle constructed by sex trafficking survivors.

We are thrilled and touched to receive this sincere gift from the amazing young women of the #PrajwalaFoundation, she wrote. “This intricately made cradle is incredibly significant since it stands for endurance, fortitude, and hope. I want my child to be exposed to a journey of development and self-respect from birth”. The couple has yet to make announce on social media about their newborn’s arrival.