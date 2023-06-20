Ram Charan-Upasana’s House Echoed With Little Angel’s Voice After 11 Years, Welcomes Baby Girl!

The long-awaited day for South Superstar Ram Charan has arrived. Ram Charan became the father of a daughter today on June 20th. The Chiranjeevi family had been anticipating this moment for a long time, and when it arrived, a rush of ecstasy washed over them. The Chiranjeevi family was looking forward to welcoming this special guest.

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana gave birth to A baby Girl

For a long time, there had been speculation regarding Upasana’s pregnancy. Which grew after Ram Charan’s wife Upasana paid a visit to the hospital. Ram Charan and Upasana recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Ram Charan and Upasana married on June 14, 2012. Small chirps are now echoing throughout this couple’s home. At Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, Upasana gave birth to a girl. The hospital announced this news itself.

South star Chiranjeevi becomes Grandfather

Chiranjeevi, the South superstar, has become a grandfather, and Surekha, his wife, has become a grandmother. The receipt of this news has brought joy to Ram Charan and Upasana’s entire family. Ram Charan’s followers are also very excited to see the baby girl for the first time. In December 2022, the couple informed everyone of the excellent news. Fans have been following the couple’s every move since then. Because of the happiness that has returned to both of their houses after such a long time, there is now an environment of happiness not just in their family but also among their followers.

RRR Gives Ram Charan International fame

‘RRR’ has given Ram Charan considerable international recognition. Ram Charan will be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Game Changer’ in the coming days. Kiara Advani is also in this film with him. Aside from that, the actor has an untitled film by filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana.