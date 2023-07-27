Ram Gopal Varma Criticized Indians During The Oppenheimer Controversy Involving The ‘Bhagavad Gita’.

The Hollywood film “Oppenheimer” has faced controversy since its release. While the movie’s storyline is being praised, one particular scene has sparked negative discussions among Indians. The controversy centers around the scene featuring the Bhagavad Gita, and Ram Gopal Varma has also joined the debate.

In the movie, Oppenheimer gives a speech discussing verses from the Bhagavad Gita after testing the atomic bomb, and this scene hasn’t caused any controversy. However, another scene portraying Oppenheimer reciting the Bhagavad Gita during an intimate moment has stirred displeasure among the audience, as they feel the sacred text’s essence is being misused. This specific scene has been a topic of debate for quite some time, with director Ram Gopal Varma sharing his perspectives on it.

Ram Gopal Varma expressed his thoughts on the scene that is receiving the most criticism in the film, saying, “It’s ironic that an American nuclear scientist, Oppenheimer, is depicted reciting the Bhagavad Gita, while I doubt if even 0.0000001 percent of Indians have read it.”

Ram Gopal Varma previously praised ‘Oppenheimer’ and claimed that those who haven’t seen the film don’t understand cinema. However, his tweet about the Bhagavad Gita scene sparked criticism from fans. One fan expressed concern about the portrayal of the Bhagavad Gita in the bedroom.

The movie ‘Oppenheimer’ has surpassed 50 crores in India amidst the controversy over the Bhagavad Gita scene. The controversy appears to have impacted the film’s earnings. On a global scale, the film has now grossed 1430 crores.