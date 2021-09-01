Ram Kapoor Says, “Birthday Is Not A Big Day For Me”- Exclusive

Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: Actor Ram Kapoor is famous for his unique acting style. He is an actor who is active on social media. His fan club is also big. He has made a bigger name in series than in movies. Today is his birthday. Against that background, he has interacted with the fans. At that time, he has evoked different memories about his birthday. Ram will be 48 years old now. He was born on September 1. His career started with a series called ‘Kasam Se’.

He had played the role of Jay Walia in that series. After that, he also acted in a series called ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hai’ In it, he played the role of Kumar Amar Nath Singh. His acting style was loved by the audience. That series made him a star. His energetic acting style had driven the audience crazy. Along with TV, Ram also played different roles in some films. He also hosted Rakhi Sawant’s reality show. Ram Kapoor says that you don’t need a specific date to enjoy life. The key is happiness. This is something you need to keep in mind. We ignore reality and get stuck in the past. This confuses. Rama also expressed such feelings at this time.

“Birthday is not a big day for me,” Ram said in an interview. Age is also not an important issue for me. My father always told me that the celebration of life is not a rule that should be celebrated on a certain day. We often follow the wrong things. It affects our behavior. The question is not what date it is. We often make the situation difficult. So we have to live simply. That’s what my father always told me. This is what Rama said.