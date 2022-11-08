Rambha And Her Kids Back To Normal Life After Car Accident, Shares Video Of Son Dancing On Song Habibi!

Former Bollywood actress Rambha shared a fresh photo she took with her three children after a car accident in Ontario, Canada. Rambha was hit by another car at a crossroads on her way home from school with her daughters Rania, Sasha and son Sibin. All received minor injuries, and her daughter Sasha was briefly hospitalized.

Rambha shared several photos with her children on Instagram on Monday morning and wrote “Good morning.” In the published photo, two people happily pose for the camera in different shots.

She also shared a video of children playing at home. All three were seen listening to Habibi’s song in the game room. While the daughter is sitting, the son is dancing around the room, trying to stand over his head. Rambha, sharing this, wrote: “Habibi… it started at my house and this weekend the kids are back in shape. The music and dancing helped bring everything back to normal.”

Watch video;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CklrwqWAjia/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Last week, Rambha shared photos of her wrecked car and her daughter Sasha in a hospital bed. “When my children and I were returning from school, another car hit our car at the intersection! I was with the children and the nanny,” she wrote. Little Sasha is still not well at home (smiley with a disappointed face), bad day, bad weather. Please pray for us (clean hands emoji). Your prayers mean a lot.”

Rambha was one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s and 2000s. She has acted in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films as well as Kannada and Malayalam films. Her most popular Hindi films include Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Bandhan and Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai.