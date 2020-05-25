Rana Daggubati, the man who played the iconic Bhallaldeva in the Magnum Opus Baahubali, got rokafied a few days back to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. Now, the roka was pretty surprising for everyone but the pictures from the same were heartwarming. Now, we have Rana Daggubati sharing how he proposed to his love.

In an interview with Indian Express, Rana revealed how he proposed to Miheeka Bajaj and he was asked whether it was on phone or met her personally, and Rana replied, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.”

Further, he was about the wedding that would it be grand wedding or a normal one. he said, “Depends on the world’s situation. I found the strangest time to get married.”

On Wednesday, Rana Daggubati shared a picture from his and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony and captioned it, “And it’s official,” with firework emojis. Both of them looked extremely happy and while Rana wore a white kurta, Miheeka looked gorgeous as she wore a pink and orange saree. Miheeka also shared a picture from their Roka ceremony and wrote, “To the beginning of forever.”

