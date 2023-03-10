Ranbir-Alia To Take Legal Action Against Paps For Privacy Violation? TJMM Actor Reacts!

Earlier once, Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt got furious as one of the paparazzi allegedly invaded her privacy. Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor reacted to the same and called it ‘an ugly incident’.

Weeks earlier, Alia Bhatt’s privacy was violated by one of the media publication’s paparazzi. He clicked her without her consent while she was sitting in her living room. Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to this incident by calling her ugly.

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest reaction on wife’s privacy invasion

In a latest interview, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor addressed that, “it was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. This action was totally uncalled for.” The actor divulged that they are looking for some legal ways to deal with this action.

Ranbir Kapoor further added that the couple has a sense of dignity for the paparazzi as they are a part of entertainment world. “Its a symbiotic relationship they work with us, we work with them.” Ranbir felt disheartened with this incident as this pushed his back to the wall leaving him ashamed.

For the unknown, Alia Bhatt’s privacy got invaded last month when she saw some stranger recording her. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and lashed out at the ones who committed such action. She called out the publication for sharing her pictures without permission. She tagged and asked Mumbai Police to investigate the entire matter.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ has been released on the theatres. The film had a good beginning at the box office.The actor has Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline. Actress, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.