Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Name Their Baby Girl “Raha,” Reveals The Meaning Behind It

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor subsequently reveal their daughter’s name. She has been named Raha with exclusive meanings in Sanskirt, Bangla, Swahili and Arabic languages.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have in the end discovered their daughter’s name. She took to Instagram to proportion the means behind the infant’s name, whom they name Raha.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it all! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” Alia wrote in her post.

The picture accompanying the submission confirmed Raha getting cradled in her dad’s and mom’s arms. In cognizance was a Barca jersey in the historical past, already bearing Raha’s call.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha into their lives on November 6. Pronouncing the daughter’s arrival, Alia through an Instagram publisher wrote, “And inside the great information of our lives:- Our child is here…and what a magical girl she is. We’re formally bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed mother and father!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”Alia has been regularly showering her lovers with cute snapshots from her preggers diary at some point of her being pregnant.

The couple announced they’re being pregnant in June this year. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after courting for years.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra’ helmed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.