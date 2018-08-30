Share

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the latest couple in Bollywood. Their romance is on the peak and one can easily spot them sharing love glances with each other. The two are currently shooting for the movie Bramhastra by Ayan Mukherjee and are busy knowing each other even more.

With Bollywood lovebirds like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas tying the knot by the end of this year, everyone has high hopes that Ranbir-Alia might also be soon reaching the altar. And they’ve taken a step forward. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have planned to organize a big dinner party where both the Kapoors and the Bhatts would be present. They have decided to let the families meet and decide about the future of their relationship. While the date and menu haven’t been finalized, Ranbir and Alia are busy selecting the menu for this big fat party.

Well, we can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt meeting each other’s families to finalize Their wedding dates. Let’s hope the two stay together and look as adorable as they do now.



