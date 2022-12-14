Ranbir Kapoor Calls Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bombay Velvet’ A Disaster; Read Here!

Ranbir Kapoor is counted among the top actors of Bollywood and the audience is crazy about his brilliant acting. The actor recently completed 15 years in the industry and has worked in more than one hit films in his career.

The actor was recently at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he reacted to the flops of his films. During this, he also gave his opinion about his flop film Bombay Velvet. After knowing this thing, the director of the film Anurag Kashyap may get angry with Ranbir.

Ranbir said, “When I was working on this film, I felt that it was amazing. The reason behind this was that Anurag was directing this film and all the actors in the film were brilliant. When you start a film, you lose your own perspective and completely surrender yourself to the filmmaking and the character. So Bombay Velvet was like that. Bombay Velvet Wasn’t a good film.”

Let us tell you that Karan Johar was seen playing the role of Antagonist in Bombay Velvet. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his reaction on the flop of Jagga Jasoos, saying, “It is the only film in my career, whose flop hurt me because that film was made by us with full passion.”

Talking about Ranbir’s film career, he recently played the role of Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One, which was released in theaters on 9 September. His wife and actress Alia Bhatt was seen working with him in this film. Talking about Ranbir’s upcoming projects, he is working on Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar and Animal. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the lead role alongside him in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. This film will be released on 8 March 2023.