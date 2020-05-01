Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away yesterday after he was admitted in Mumbai hospital. He was extremely unwell and had battled cancer as well. It came as shocking news just after a day of the shocking death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. He was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. He came back in September last year and has been keeping ill.

After his death, an official statement was released, titled ‘A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family’ which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.”

In a conversation with Mid Day, Rakesh stated: “I woke up this morning to a message from a friend, asking if Rishi Kapoor was all right. When I called Dabboo [Randhir Kapoor], his number was busy. That’s when my heart sank and I instinctively knew something was wrong. Then I rang up Ranbir who shared the news. It was so shocking that I started crying on the phone. Instead of me consoling him, Ranbir comforted me. He has been a pillar of strength to his father.”

The dear friend, Rakesh also took his Instagram account and posted a picture from a throwback get together which took place after Rishi’s return in India in 2019. The picture also had late actor’s brother Randhir Kapoor and Jeetendra. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Rishi left us… Chintu gone… feeling lonely, God give strength.”

May his soul rest in peace.