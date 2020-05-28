Balam Pichkari is one of the coolest songs in Bollywood for Holi. Every holi celebration has this song playing in the background. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this is a fun, vibrant, and jolly song that gets everyone grooving. However, Ranbir Kapoor felt tortured for shooting this song. Yes, you read it right! In an interview, Ranbir revealed that he doesn’t like colours and water.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani marked the reunion of ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the silver screen. The movie broke all the records at the box office and was one of the most enjoyed films by the audience in 2013. Balam Pichkari being a holi number needed to shoot with colours and water but Ranbir doesn’t like all these as shared by the director in the making video.

“This is again my part of Ranbir torture scheme because he is actually one of those people who is not fond of like colour and water all over his body,” Ayan Mukerji said.

Ranbir says, “ Nobody is gonna like this song, whole day we have been in colour, feeling dirty, I hate Remo (Remo D’Souza who choreographed this number), I hate Pritam, I hate everybody today, there can’t bigger Ch**** than Ayan Mukerji.”

Ranbir and Ayan are best friends, they are often seen in their holiday’s pictures. Now, Ranbir is shooting for Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji itself. The film is all set to release in December 2020. Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in key roles.

