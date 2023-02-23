Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt For Bagging ‘Best Actress Award’; Doesn’t Feel Happy About His Win!

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has recently revealed that Alia Bhatt definitely deserves a huge shoutout for her massive achievement in Gangubai. According to Ranbir, his role in Brahamstra movie was not as popular as Alia’s role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The latest Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place on February 20, 2023. Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher and others graced the event with their presence. Actress, Alia Bhatt bagged the ‘Best Actor Award’ for his performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Actor-Husband, Ranbir Kapoor was honored with the ‘Best Actor Award’ for his performance in movie, Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. At a promotional event of this film, Ranbir reacted to his and Alia’s award achievement at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Ceremony. The actor felt that he does not truly deserve the award for the best actor.

At the promotional event, Ranbir was questioned about his and Alia’s achievement for the best actor and best actress respectively. No doubt, at first Ranbir felt extremely grateful for achieving the award. To add on, the actor expressed that he does not really believe that he deserves achieving the best actor award as his performance in Brahmastra wasn’t that good.

In his words, “Sabse pehle toh of ofcourse I am grateful ki mujhe ye sammaan diya. I don’t think I fully deserve it fort Brahmastra. Bohot badi kuchh acting performance nahi thi.”

The actor felt enthusiastic and heaped praise for his wife Alia who won ‘Best Actress Award’. He mentioned that when one gets an award, the achievement feels like a pat on one’s back.”

Ranbir Kapoor also expressed his journey on fatherhood. For him, the moment had a different emotion when Raha was born. He felt an uplift of chakra in his body. The feeling of carrying her daughter in her arms is simply inexplicable for Ranbir Kapoor.