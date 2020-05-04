Rishi Kapoor who died on April 30, was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. the actor’s funeral took place on the same day at Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family and few close friends. Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan including family members, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were present at the time of the funeral. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu, Riddhima & Alia Bhatt Reach Banganga To Immerse Rishi Kapoor’s Ashes.

After performing the last rites, Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor with his family, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Alia Bhatt immersed the ashes of Rishi Kapoor in Banganga, Mumbai. Soon, after family immersed the ashes, photos and videos started surfacing on the internet. In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen performing puja while standing on the steps of Banganga, Mumbai. The video further shows that Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor touching the priest’s feet and taking the blessings after the puja is done. Another picture shows Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji looking deeply glum.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, who couldn't attend the funeral because of the lockdown situation reached Mumbai a day ago and attended the prayer meet of his father. Riddhima came from Delhi to Mumbai by road after she secured all the permission from the government to travel amid the ongoing lockdown.