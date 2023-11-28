Ranbir Kapoor REACTS After Telangana Minister Says Telugu People Will Rule Bollywood; Check Here!

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has already proved his acting mettle with multiple power-packed performances. He is one of the finest actors of his generation. Currently, Ranbir is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Animal’. Recently, he went to Hyderabad to spread a word for his film alongside his co-stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. South superstar Mahesh Babu, director SS Rajamouli and Telangana Minister Malla Reddy from Bharat Rashtra Samithi also joined the cast of ‘Animal’ at the Pre Release Event.

Malla Reddy’s impromptu speech stuns Ranbir Kapoor

Addressing Ranbir, Malla declared that within 5 years, Hollywood as well as Bollywood will be ruled by Telugu people and all of Mumbai people will shift to Hyderabad after 1 year. He called Mumbai ‘an old, outdated place and Bengaluru full of traffic jam’. The minister said that only Hyderabad city in India rules and called Rajamouli, Dil Raju, Sandeep ‘smart people’. He stated, “Telugu people smart smart, Our heroine Rashmika so smart, Pushpa created sensation, Ashwamedha yaagam conducted here, Malla Reddy university. Your film Animal will do 500 crores.”

Soon after, Malla Reddy’s bold speech went viral and it somehow sparked a controversy. While a section of netizens slammed the leader for his words, some others praised Ranbir Kapoor for staying calm. He was seen smiling and clapping at the statements passed by Malla. One user wrote, “Hindi audience loves South actors and their movies without any discrimination. But here, the Telugu leader mocked the Bollywood and Hindi audience. We should show the true aukat of these people. Everyone should watch “#Dunki” instead of “#Salaar”. Let’s support our industry! #Bollywood pride of India.”

About Animal

‘Animal’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has earlier helmed films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. The story of ‘Animal’ will follow Ranbir’s troubled relationship with his father portrayed by Anil.

‘Animal’ is going to hit the theatres this weekend on December 1. It will release in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.