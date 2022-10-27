Ranbir Kapoor Refuses To Promote Brahmastra Anymore; Says, “Alia Lost Her Voice Singing Kesariya”

Actress Alia Bhatt posted a video in which her husband, actress Ranbir Kapoor, refused to promote the film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva but eventually agreed. Brahmastra will premiere on November 4 on the Disney Hotstar streaming platform. Alia Bhatt shared a funny video on Instagram on Wednesday when Ranbir said to someone over the phone, “Nahi bhai hogaya (no brothers it’s over). Its end. Promotions for Brahmastra and Ayan Mukherjee have ended. “Do you mean? promotions, more promotions, and more promotions?

Ranbir continues: “Itna to Alia ne film me Shiva Shiva, nahi bola hoga. Dance karke bhoot ban chuka hoon mein. Alia ki avaaz baith chuki hi har show pe kesaria gaate gaate.150 Drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baat diya ,Ab kya karun? ghar ja jake Personally sabko bolu ‘devi aur sajjano humari brahmastra disney movie hotstar par aa rahi hai please dekhe..please dekhe.

(Even This much Alia has not spoken shiva shiva in the film. She loses her voice in every show, singing Kesariya. We drop 150 drones and 250 candies and hand them out. Now, What Should I do? “Where do you go” to everyone in their homes and personally tell them: “Ladies and gentlemen, our Brahmastra movie is Disney coming to Hotstar, plz Watch it…plz watch it”.)

Ranbir then continues complaining about Ayan Mukerji and is seen releasing his frustration saying Baap banne wala hu.Is moment ko jeene do yar. Suddenly He gets a call from Ayan and next, he is seen saying, ” Yes Ayan, we must promote the film. And after cutting the call Ranbir is seen beating himself With a pillow.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkKq5z_gbPN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Brahmastra is the first part of the Astraverse trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherjee. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The plot of Brahmastra follows DJ Shiva who discovers he has a strange relationship with the element of fire. He also has the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon said to have the power to destroy the universe, destroy creation, and conquer all that exists. The first episode featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as guests. The film received positive reviews from audiences and grossed over ₹425 crores at the worldwide box office.