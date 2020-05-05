Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after he was admitted in Mumbai hospital. He was extremely unwell and had battled cancer as well. It came as shocking news just after a day of the shocking death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. He was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. He came back in September last year and has been keeping ill. When Ranbir Kapoor Opened Up On Rishi Worried About Getting Work Post Cancer Treatment. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Two Precious Gifts That Rishi Kapoor Has Given Him Before His Demise

Ranbir has been always thankful for the two gifts that Rishi has given him. He has mentioned the same in the foreword of the book his father has written. The foreword in the book was written by his son Ranbir Kapoor. In the forward, Ranbir wrote, “As I sit down to analyse my relationship with my father, I would say that the most precious gift he has given my sister Riddhima and me is that we can love our mother unconditionally. He showed us by example that she was at the centre of all our lives and our home. With her as our bedrock, none of the ups and downs in our lives could really touch us. The second gift is that he has been a good husband to my mother.”

Ranbir shared how after the actor left for his treatment in the US, he only spoke to him about movies. The throwback video from Zee Cine Awards 2019, the year when the late actor was away from the bay stationed in the US for his cancer treatment. His son Ranbir Kapoor while picking up an award for the best actor male for his film Sanju, revealed about his father’s passion for acting and his insecurities too. After heading to the US for his treatment, the late actor was worried if he could still get work in the industry after his return in the country.

Meanwhile, post his cancer treatment, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.