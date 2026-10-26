Ranbir Kapoor Says Playing Lord Ram in Ramayana Helped Him Become a Better Human

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that he initially felt afraid and unsure about playing Lord Ram in his upcoming film Ramayana. However, his fear gradually turned into gratitude. Ranbir, along with co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their much-awaited film. During the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked the actors about their first reactions when they were offered the roles of Lord Ram, Sita Maa and Lakshman, respectively.

Responding to the question, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he initially doubted whether he was worthy of portraying such a revered character as lord Ram in the Ramayana movie, but later felt grateful for the opportunity.

Ranbir Kapoor shared his words: ‘My first instinct was fear’

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently shared a new promotional video from the upcoming episode, featuring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who opened up about portraying Lord Ram in Ramayana. “When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn’t just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear: am I qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude.”

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Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Feelings on Playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘Felt gratitude to get a chance to become a better human’

Ranbir revealed that he was offered the role around the time he became a father, which made the opportunity even more meaningful and special for him, both personally and professionally. “I felt gratitude that I got this opportunity at this stage in my life and a chance to become a better human. It was during this time that I became a father and I believe that this film is a God’s gift that I got an opportunity to become a better human, to understand Ramayana deeply and to get the opportunity to work with these beautiful people. It is not impossible to become like Lord Ram but to learn something from him is a big deal for all of us.”

Sai Pallavi Opens Up About Playing Sita Maa

Sai Pallavi shared her approach to portraying Sita Maa in the film. She revealed that before performing the role, she prayed to Sita Maa, seeking her blessings and guidance to portray the revered character with sincerity, devotion and respect on screen. “I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought – ‘What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?’ So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it.”

About Ramayana Movie

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, the film features Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others. The two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic is set to arrive in theatres, with its first instalment scheduled for release on November 5, 2026. The film has also drawn attention for its musical collaboration between acclaimed composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who have joined forces to create its soundtrack.