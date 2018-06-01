Actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt are the newest buzz creating couple of B-Town. The closeness of Ranbir and Alia is the proof of their love relationship as they both have been spotted with each other at several places sharing some really good moments together. Not only the duo, their families are also getting involved with each other day by day and Social media is the biggest proof of this.

Talking about their families, Ranbir’s Kapoor mother’s Neetu and Alia love can be seen easily on social media,on the other hand Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is warming up to the Raazi actress too by gifting Alia a special gift.

Recently Alia posted a story on instagram revealing that she received a special gift from her rumoured boyfriend’s sister,Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer, sent her an emerald bracelet. Alia captioned it with “Love it! Thank you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial for this stunning bracelet,”

Earlier, there were many speculations about the relationship between Ranbir and Alia but now after been in so many rumours and news headlines Ranbir recently decided to speak about what actually is going on, in between him and Alia.

Ranbir said It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Alia also have said something very interesting about her and Ranbir’s relationship rumour, she said I don’t have to deal with them, because if it’s true, it’s true. And if it’s false, it’s false. Let’s just say everything is not because of a movie and everything is not for publicity.”

Soon, Ranbir and Alia will be seen on the big screen all together in their upcoming movie Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji’. The two have already finished shooting for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria. Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is being made as a fantasy trilogy, the first installment of which is slated to release in 2019.