UNSEEN pictures of RANBIR KAPOOR at sister Riddhima’s wedding are giving us TRUE SIBLING GOALS

Share

Tweet

Pin 81 shares

Indeed its true, brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Industry has numerous cute brothers and sisters, but when it comes to Ranbir Kapoor and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor, we have something special to say about them. Both of them looks adorably cute.

Every brother does his best to bring a smile on his sister face on her wedding. Something similar was experienced by Ranbir Kapoor at his sister, Riddhima Kapoor’s wedding.

Riddhima Kapoor tied the knot with her best friend Bharat Sahni, a Delhi-based industrialist.They completed 13 years with each other. To mark the occasion, Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni posted heartwarming wishes for each other.

On January 25, Riddhima wrote “‘Happy (teen) 13 ’- You were my best friend & will forever be! We have come a long way & today we celebrate the best decision you made #tomanymoreyearsofhappiness #creatingnewmemories #toannoyingyoualotmore Happy 13th Anniversary to us”.

Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni shared throwback pictures of their wedding in which Riddhima’s brother Ranbir was seen.

There are two pictures in which Ranbir is seen fulfilling his brother duties at his sister’s wedding. Ranbir can be seen performing Laja Homa, wherein the brother of the bride puts laja (puffed rice, a symbol of prosperity) in the couple’s hands.

Riddhima and Ranbir looks damn cute and sweet with each other. We wish all the best to Riddhima and Bharat for their future. How was the picture? We would love to see your views in the comments.