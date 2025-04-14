Randeep Hooda Opened Up On Being Ignored During Promotions of ‘Highway’ By Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved and grounded actors of the entertainment industry. He was in the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Highway’ opposite Alia Bhatt, but he was not a part of the promotional events. Everyone was surprised when Ranbir Kapoor promoted the film along with Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali instead of not being a part of the film. Recently, in a podcast, Randeep has reacted to not being a part of the pre-release events and also talked about sidelining himself.

In a conversation with one of the YouTubers on his podcast, Randeep Hooda said that he felt bad about being left out of the promotion of ‘Highway’. The actor shared, ‘I don’t know why this happened. I also felt bad about it because if I had got more support at that time, maybe my life would have been a little easier, career would have been easier. I also saw that and I also did not understand what Ranbir Kapoor has to do with this film. Maybe that’s where their affair started and I congratulate both of them.’

He further said, ‘I was not in any promotional event of the film. Maybe in the last days when the film was not gaining traction, they took me to one or two places. Maybe their strategy from the beginning was that they would do promotion around Alia Bhatt and that film was also a bit about women exploitation, so maybe they put that in the forefront.’

The actor further said, ‘When the film reached the people, they realized that if Mahavir Bhati was not there and I had not done that role, then maybe the film would not have caught on.’ Let us tell you that after ‘Highway’, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali worked together in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ which was released in 2020. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.