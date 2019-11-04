Rangoli Cahndel Slams Karan Johar Once Again, Says “He Is Dumb And He Makes Soft Por’n”

Share

Kangna Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel seems to be on a slamming spree. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have made it their life’s mission to lash out at every single star present in the industry. Rangoli, it seems, like the limelight that she gets by unabashedly speaking her mind in favour of her sister and has been criticized for the same on numerous occasions.

She seems to have joined Twitter and other social media handles with just one goal in mind- to bash and slam all the Bollywood stars who didn’t support her sister. While she has already taken panga with many top names like Taapsee Pannu, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, etc., her recent targets are the Bollywood biggies.

Yes, now she has taken dig once again at famous filmmaker Karan Johar for glorifying the cruelities of Aurangzeb in his upcoming movie Takht. In a series of tweets she wrote, “And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and se’xual relationships”.

She further continued, “These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from se’xual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts”.

It could be further read as, “We need strict rules for dramebaaz filmmaker’s also no one should be allowed to call Rama a myth, there are enough evidence of the fact that he established the moral code of a great civilisation, no one should be allowed to discredit him”.

She further added, “Whosoever makes soft porns in the name of invasion history should be punished as well, invaders killed men and raped women we don’t need musical celebrations of that, thanks but no thanks”.

Karan Johar directorial Takht is a multi-starrer and had several Bollywood biggies like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor in pivotal rules. It is slated to release in the theatares in the year 2020.