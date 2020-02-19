Rangoli Chandel Slams Javed Akhtar & Mahesh Bhatt; ‘Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana & Mahesh Bhatt Threw A Chappal On Her’

Share

Though it is nothing new to come across feuds between directors and actors in Bollywood, some cases have bagged more limelight than others. But what happens when the words and information is not dissipated by either of them, but by the closest sources to these people.

One such case where the closest ally took a dig at a director and one other influential person of the industry is that of Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli chandel. Known to be the manager and the spokesperson for her sister, Rangoli has always been vocal about her views and spoken her mind whenever something bothered her. From giving her opinion on political views and nepotism, to bashing other celebs for not supporting Kangana, she has always been on the top of the controversial charts. So when the person who doesn’t spare anyone came out with a new claim on lyricist Javed Akhtar and ace director Mahesh Bhatt, the media was not very shocked like it used to be earlier.

Taking a dig at Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt; where the former openly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’ in an interview with Al Jazeera, and the latter criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act, Rangoli claimed that the lyricist threatened kangana and asked her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan, whereas the director threw a chappal at her for refusing to play the role of a suicide bomber.

While sharing her views on the above matter, she took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, “Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho ?”

Facist kya hota hai Didi? — Zub (@flawedgenius777) February 18, 2020

Though a Twitter user tried to quickly troll her back by asking the meaning of ‘fascist’, Rangoli was even quicker with her more than ready comeback, and posted, “Dictator, tanashah jiski agar baat na suno toh chillaye, chappal ya joote maare kyuki unki bandook ya talvar uthane ki aukat ya himmat nahin hoti…”