Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut, is known for bashing all the Bollywood biggies with her unfiltered self. Recently, Anurag Kashyap shared a post regarding the Prakash Parv that was celebrated throughout India yesterday as to where he could buy candles from to light at 9 pm for 9 minutes on 5th April and whether or not it is considered as an essential item. This triggered Rangoli Chandel who asked him to burn himself instead of the world. Now this didn’t go down well with Anurag Kashyap and he has sent a very witty reply for Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli took quick notice and bashed Anurag by replying him through a tweet that read, “Duniya toh nahin jala sakte magar khud ko jala sakte ho woh allowed hai, dusaron ko duniya se aur apni zindagi se bahut payaar hai sir unko jeene do, aap he duniya se pareshaan ho sirf aap kalti ho please.” Now, it looks like Anurag is no mood to give up, as he passed a cryptic yet hilarious response to Rangoli, without tagging her but it was quite obvious.

Anurag wrote how if nothing else, at least his tweet managed to ignite the fire and he hoped that it continues till Sunday, that is, today. “चलो कोई नहीं मेरे एक ट्वीट से ही आग लग गयी।आशा है पाँच तारीख़ तक जलती रहेगी। बाक़ी #DocsNeedGear (Never mind, a tweet of mine has ignited the fire, hope it continues till April )” read his response. Check it out below:

चलो कोई नहीं मेरे एक ट्वीट से ही आग लग गयी।आशा है पाँच तारीख़ तक जलती रहेगी। बाक़ी #DocsNeedGear — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/Rangoli_A/status/1246083981214461953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1246083981214461953&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spotboye.com%2Fbollywood%2Fnews%2Fanurag-kashyap-s-sly-response-to-rangoli-s-jibe-at-him-will-leave-you-in-splits-meri-tweet-se-hi-aag-laggayi%2F5e897a026f059e6606af6f67