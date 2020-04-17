Rangoli Chudail, A Parody Twitter Account Of Kangana Ranaut's Sister, Grabs Attention While Her Real Account Was Suspended

Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended by Twitter yesterday after she was reported for spreading hate. Now, she has erased those tweets and gained full access to her account. However, for the time that her account was suspended, a parody account of Rangoli Chudail gained a lot of attention.

On Wednesday, Rangoli Chandel had taken to the twitter to reach on the incident happened in UP’s Moradabad. Where people were pelting stones on the medical staff and police when they came to find the COVID-19 patients in the area. As the whole world wasn’t happy with this move by the people, Rangoli was also in anger and twitted against those people.

She wrote in her tweet, “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed,secular media,make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead…f****k the history they may call us nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image.”

After facing a lot of backlash for this tweet, her Twitter account got suspend after so many people reported the tweet. Meanwhile, a parody account on Twitter has caught attention amid the ongoing controversy. The account post satirical posts on Kangana Ranaut’s manager-sister Rangoli who often makes controversial yet hate opinions on ongoing topics. Here are some tweets by the parody account:

However, this is not the first time Rangoli is in the headlines for her controversial tweet, She often targets Bollywood celebs and media in her tweets.

