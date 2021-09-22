Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has wrapped up the first schedule of her next film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’. After shooting for a month, the makers took to social media to announce the end of the Estonia schedule. Directed by Ashima Chhibber, the film revolves around the journey of a mother to fight against the entire nation. Keeping the safety protocols in mind, Mukherjee and the entire crew shot in the bio bubble with all the necessary precautions.

Sharing the update, the makers took to Twitter to share a behind the scene (BTS) picture from the sets. In the photo, Rani can be seen in the middle. She is seen posing with the crew members of the film. Emmay Entertainment’s tweet reads, “It’s a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each one .” Alongside the tweet, Emmay Entertainment likewise shared a gathering photo highlighting Rani alongside the team of the film.

Mrs. Chatterjee follows the excursion of a mother fight against a whole country. As per a PTI report, remembering the Covid-19 security conventions, the whole cast and team shot in a bio bubble with every important precautionary measure. The last timetable of the film is relied upon to start shooting in India soon.

On the work front for Rani Mukerji-

Rani Mukherji was most recently seen on the big screen in 2019 in Mardaani 2. The film was created by Yash Raj Films. Rani has another Yash Raj project Bunty Aur Babli 2 in her kitty. Promoted as a continuation of the 2005 film, Bunty Aur Babli, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, alongside Rani. The film was outfitting to release on April 23, 2021. Nonetheless, attributable to the rising Covid-19 cases the nation over and the way that venues have still not opened up in Maharashtra and a few other Indian expresses, the producers have chosen to delay the release. A new release date is yet to be declared.