Actress Rani Mukherjee has bought a house in Mumbai, you will be surprised to know the price. Let us find out.

Rani got married to Yashraj Films’ Yashraj Films Aditya Chopra and she continued to shine in the limelight. It is not that no one knew the queen before. So she had won everyone over with her acting. Rani’s rani Mukherjee has a special audience. She has also won many prestigious awards. Watching Rani movies is a different experience. The queen’s love was matched with the one in Bollywood. The marriage of Abhishek Bachchan, son of superhero Big B Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukherjee was hotly debated. But it did not work out.

Rani is now in the news because of the house she has taken in Mumbai. Earlier, many Bollywood actors have taken up residence in Mumbai. Buying a home in Mumbai is a big dream for many. For many, that is not possible. Amitabh Bachchan also bought a house in Mumbai a few months back. It is worth billions of rupees. It is no longer affordable for the common man to buy a house in Mumbai. The money the celebrities get, the glamour around them has made it clear that they have not one but two to three houses.

The purchase of the Queen’s new home took place on July 15 last month. She had gone to the registry office at the time. In Mumbai, she has bought a flat of one and a half thousand square feet. It also has two parking lots. It is being said that the value of that house is around Rs. 7.12 Crores. The building also has a view of the sea, so it is said to be more expensive. Sources said that Tiger and his girlfriend Disha Patani also bought a flat in the same complex for Rs 6 crore.

Speaking of Rani’s upcoming film, she will soon be seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. The queen has played the lead role in it. It has come to light that she has worked hard for that role.

