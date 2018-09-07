Share

Long gone are the days when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were touted as rivals. After a brief spat in 2008, the two superstars are back to being what they do the best: being brothers like Karan-Arjun. Salman’s hit reality TV game show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ is currently airing its season 3 on Sony Tv. King Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman for the shooting of the season finale. Giving them company was none other than gorgeous Rani Mukherjee.

The episode is yet to air on TV but it is already garnering much attention and curiosity by the fans all over the county. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite duo Karan-Arjun i.e. Salman and Shah Rukh on the same stage with Rani making the combination more epic than ever.

During the episode, SRK revealed how his youngest one AbRam, who is all of five, is very much like Salman. He further explained how AbRam tells “I love you” to his parents and also to all the girls present around. This earned him a laugh from Rani and Salman both. Rani quickly jumped into the conversation and revealed her deepest dream. She said that she wants Salman to have a daughter.

She also added that she wants AbRam to get married to Salman’s future daughter. “Salman I think your daughter will be the prettiest girl. She will be blessed with your good looks. We can fix your daughter’s rishta with AbRam.”

Watch the video here:

With all this banter going on, Shah Rukh, who is known for his witty humour and sharp tongue, couldn’t hold back and quipped, “We shouldn’t call Rani on the show. She is making people plan their kids’ wedding. She should be called Shaadi Mukherjee.”

Seems like the special episode is going to be a blast. We can’t help but feel excited to watch this trio and their laugh riot.