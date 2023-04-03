Rani Mukherji Says Her Seven Year Old Daughter Adira Chopra Demands Her Own Space!

Rani Mukerji, who is a well-loved actress, opened up about her daughter Adira Chopra in a recent chat show. In the episode, she spoke about her daughter’s need for her own space.

She also said that she is happy with her work-life balance and is grateful to her husband Aditya Chopra for helping her achieve it. She is a philanthropist and has done numerous concerts and stage shows to raise funds for various causes.

Rani Mukerji is an eminent Bollywood actress who has delivered some great hits in her career. She also has a beautiful family which includes her husband, director Aditya Chopra and their daughter Adira Chopra.

The couple married in 2014, but their union came with a lot of rumors and controversy as Aditya was previously married to Payal Khanna for eight years.

Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra, is known for his work in the Indian film industry. He has helmed several commercially successful films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

He has also starred in some critically acclaimed movies such as Gunday, Bewakoofiyaan and Mardaani. However, he has now turned his attention towards non-commercial cinema. He has produced Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a drama that stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh.

The actress recently revealed in an interview that she tries to spend more time with her daughter but Adira needs her own space. She said, “She does not like me to come in her room when she wants privacy.”

Yash Chopra is the son of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and Bollywood singer Pamela Chopra. He founded Yash Raj Films, a successful Indian film production company.

Yash directed the hit films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabbatein. He is also a screenwriter and producer.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2014, away from the media glares. They were blessed with a baby girl named Adira, which is an amalgamation of their names – Aditya and Rani.

On December 9, Rani Mukerji hosted a star-studded birthday party for her daughter Adira Chopra. Several B-Town stars including Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam and Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi attended the event.

Rani Mukerji is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and she recently appeared in an episode of Pinkvilla’s Woman Up season 7. The actress spoke about her daughter Adira Chopra and how she helps her achieve work-life balance.

She also discussed the challenges she faces as a parent and how motherhood can change a person in an instant. Moreover, she revealed that she is happy to be a mom.

Adira is the only daughter of Indian film actress Rani Mukerji and film director-producer Aditya Chopra. Her paternal grandparents are Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra.

Throughout her career, Rani has shown active participation in humanitarian causes and raised her voice on issues facing women and children. She has also conducted several concerts and stage shows and participated in talent shows such as Dance Premier League (2009).

The actor is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and together they have a daughter named Adira Chopra. The couple lives in a house located in Juhu, Mumbai.