Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming wedding has become a talk of the town. People can’t stop talking about the couple’s wedding that will take place in November this year. Yesterday, we gave you the detail about Ranveer Singh’s bachelor party and now we have some other gossip from the duo’s upcoming wedding.

If you are also one of those who want to get all the knowledge and information about the upcoming wedding of Ranveer and Deepika, here’s a bite about the same. According to a source of one of the leading entertainment dailies, Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding will be done as per Sindhi wedding rituals. As per Sindhi wedding customs, the clothes of the groom are torn before the exchange of wedding vows. And it is not done by the people from the bride’s side, but it is groom’s friends and relatives only who tear up his clothes.

Well, this would definitely be one of the most entertaining and interesting things about the couple’s marriage. Confused why people would rip off Ranveer’s shirt during the wedding? Here’s the reason:

Sindhis believe that marriage changes one’s life completely, and according to them, groom’s clothes symbolise his old life i.e. of a single person. The relatives and friends of the groom tear of his clothes to ward off the evil and prepare the groom for his new life. With the clothes, his bachelorhood life gets separated and he is ready to embark on a new journey as a married man.