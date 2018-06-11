The news of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh’s marriage is creating abuzz all around. There are rumours that this duo might be getting married on November 19 of this year only. Just like other celeb couples, Ranveer and Deepika will also have a private wedding ceremony, after which they will host two receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Recently, Deepika was spotted with her mommy in one of the jewellery shops and there were speculations that she must have gone for her wedding shopping. Between all these rumours, the one which is topping the news headlines is about the new house of Ranveer Singh.

Yes, you read it right!

Ranveer Singh has bought a new house and has decided to live there after getting married to his ladylove Deepika Padukone.

According to a recent report in a leading tabloid, it has been told that Ranveer Singh has purchased two floors in the apartment complex where he currently resides in with his family. The couple will reportedly occupy these two floors after the wedding. The floors are being revamped and renovated and Deepika Padukone has been looking after the construction work, as Ranveer Singh is keeping busy with the shoot of Simmba.

Previously, it was reported that the two were searching for an apartment in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s apartment complex. Other than that, they have also invested in a bungalow in Goa.

If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Ranveer will take a break for the wedding once he is done shooting for Simmba.

Earlier, in an interview, when Ranveer was asked about his marriage plans, the actor had accepted that marriage and family are on his mind. But at the same time, he had also said that he is keeping too busy.

On the other hand, Deepika too admitted that she can see herself as a married working woman now. Does it mean that another celeb wedding is soon on the cards?