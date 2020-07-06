As versatile and energetic actor Ranveer Singh turns 35 today, his pals from the film fraternity as well as his fans, bombarded social networking platforms with several birthday wishes.

On this day senior actor and birthday boy’s co-star of Dil Dhadakne Do, Anil Kapoor penned a delightful birthday wish for the actor, also making it more relevant by connecting his birthday wish to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Calling him a ‘Tiger’ in his post, he shared pictures from an event.

Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! 🐅 @RanveerOfficial

To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!

P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!? 😷 pic.twitter.com/w02FycSrZd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2020

The picture shared by the senior actor where from the time when Anil Kapoor’s TV show 24 season 2 was premiered and the going by the pics, they must be from the premiere night when these actors were clicked having a goofy moment.

Anil – Ranveer played father and son duo in Zoya Akhtar’s movie Dil Dhadakne Do released in 2015. Birthday boy is currently quarantined with his wifey Deepika Padukone at their residence in Mumbai.

On the work front his next ‘ 83 is kept on hold by the makers to release it in theatres when the COVID-19 situation comes under control.