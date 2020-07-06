Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today, and messages and wished from his fans have been pouring in on social media since midnight. Celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, among others also wished him on his birthday.

Ranveer Singh has always been open and candid about his personal life and has never hesitated while talking about his sex life either. It was on Koffee With Karan that he once revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 12. Ranveer also once said that ‘birthday sex’ is the coolest birthday gift.

A few years ago, back in 2015 when Ranveer was dating Deepika Padukone, the two had featured on the cover of Vogue India, and had also given a candid interview to the magazine. The interview won over the Internet back then as Ranveer gave some really quirky, fun answers.

He was asked what he finds the coolest birthday gift, to which he replied, “A car, a vintage watch…..but forget all that. Birthday sex beats everything.” Apart from this, he also revealed the coolest thing he has done in a club, and he revealed it was ‘hanging from a disco ball’.

While Deepika Padukone is usually guarded and reserved about her personal life, Ranveer Singh is quite the opposite! On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial film ’83, and the film stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev.

’83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Jatin Sarna and Chirag Patil, among others.