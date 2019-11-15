Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Pray With Family At Golden Temple Post First Wedding Anniversary; Pics Inside

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy celebrating their first anniversary together and they’ve made us believe that they are not like other celebrity couples. Whereas several other B-town couples love to flying out on some exotic place for their wedding anniversary celebration. This duo is exceptional instead of flying out to some exotic country, Deepika and Ranveer have gone to Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of the almighty.

Yesterday, social media was buzzing with adorable pictures and videos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from their temple visit to Tirupati as the couple celebrated their first wedding remembrance. This duo never leaves the chance to skip the heartbeats of their fans.

On Friday, Deepveer was caught in the camera of shutter-bugs at the Golden Temple and in the pictures, the duo are seen inside the temple looking damn perfect in Indian ethnic outfit and one of the photos, we can see Deepika and Ranveer walking by holding each other’s hand and expressing their love for each other.

During their visit to Tirupati temple, the power-pack couple opted for an outfit by none other than talented designer Sabyasachi. While Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Benarasi red color silk sari, the Bajirao actor was seen in a Kurta keeping it elegant.

This morning, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a picture from their Golden temple visit. Captioning the photo Deepika wrote, As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good [email protected]

The Padukone’s and Bhavnani’s visited the Golden Temple on Friday, November 14, 2019. As they all posed for photographs with the bright smile on their faces after praying at the Temple. The families were seen covered their heads in the gurudwara following the rituals and were dressed in traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, On the work front, the actors will be sharing the screen in Kabir Khan’s 83.