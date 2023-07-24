Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Abs In New Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Scene; Deepika Padukone Reacts!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is set to release this week. The actors are busy promoting their upcoming film offline as well as online. The trailer along with three tracks called Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya have been receiving praise from fans. The fourth track called Dhindhora Baje Re will be unveiled on July 24. Amid this, Ranveer shared new footage from RRKPK where he is seen raising the hotness quotient and tagged the new scene as ‘Monday Motivation.’ On the other hand, his actress-wife Deepika Padukone gave a hot reply.

Ranveer Singh flaunts his abs in new scene of RRKPK

A while ago, Ranveer Singh shared a new scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the video, the actor can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. However, it is reported that the footage is the entry scene of the film.

The video opens with Ranveer aka Rocky lying on bed in his red underwear and flaunting his abs and toned muscles. He then wraps a towel which has ‘RR’ written on it and the initials assumedly stand for Rocky Randhawa. At the end, he poses in front of the mirror and flexes his body, and there are paintings of him lining the walls. The actor serves major self love goals through the clip.

Sharing the new footage, Ranveer captioned it, “Monday Aa.. #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK.”

Reacting to the video, Deepika Padukone dropped a hot emoji. She can be seen drooling over the video in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theaters on July 28.